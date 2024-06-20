Farm Hall to transfer to the West End

Farm Hall, the best-selling show in the history of Jermyn Street Theatre, is set to transfer to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited engagement of 30 performances.

Written by Katherine Moar and directed by Stephen Unwin, the play is inspired by the true events at Farm Hall between July 1945 and January 1946. Following the end of World War II in Europe, six of Germany’s leading nuclear scientists, including three Nobel Prize winners, were detained by the Allies at a country house near Cambridge. Their confinement was marked by the revelation that the United States had successfully built and used an atomic bomb against Japan. The scientists were unaware that their every action was being recorded during their stay.

The ensemble cast includes David Yelland (The Crown, Chariots of Fire, Poirot) as Max Von Laue, Alan Cox (Say My Name, Mrs Dalloway, Housewife, 49) as Werner Heisenberg, Daniel Boyd (On Chesil Beach, Tiger House) as Carl Friedrich von Weizsäcker, Forbes Masson (EastEnders, Catastrophe) as Otto Hahn, Julius D’Silva (The Crown, The Ten Commandments) as Kurt Diebner, and Archie Backhouse (Strategic Love Play) as Erich Bagge.

It is designed by Ceci Calf, with lighting by Ben Ormerod, sound by John Leonard, and casting by Ginny Schiller.

Moar studied history at the University of Edinburgh and Darwin College, Cambridge, and is currently pursuing a PhD at King’s College London. Farm Hall is her first play. It will run at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 7 to 31 August 2024, with tickets on sale now.