Edinburgh blog: What is the point of the Fringe?

The first time I went to the Edinburgh Fringe as a participant, I found myself as a performer at the world’s biggest arts festival after only just becoming a proper adult. I was 18 and had a Summerhall venue pass. Talk about a rite of passage.

The Fringe is often called a necessary evil. And depending on what day you speak to me, I’d likely agree with that sentiment. If not because of the wider context of the festival, such as the accommodation crisis that plagues the city due in part to property owners trying to make a quick buck in August, or the cost of producing a show in such a densely populated marketplace. But because of the toll it can take on the heart seeing so many brilliant artists shout into the void to draw in an audience.

At Scissor Kick, we are in the privileged position of being on the Fringe’s doorstep. We are just one train away from having our pick of shows to watch or artists to meet. Given how hard it can be to try and reach new audiences with our work, the dangling shiny carrot of the month’s activities is too alluring to resist. What we try and do, when participating, is think about how we can take part by making it as pain-free as possible for the artists we collaborate with. This work has to start with proper wages, appropriate expectations for what can be achieved, and tangible support for workers who require additional access assistance.

Being a part of the Fringe unleashes a buzz like no other. I don’t care how many lanyards I’ve worn across the years – every new venue ID card makes me feel like I’ve got the golden ticket. Seeing art made with care, conviction and curiosity by artists all over the globe has the undeniable effect of making you feel a part of something much bigger than yourself. Your eyes open in response to sharp satire, the daring confessions of a solo performer, and the issues you become educated in that you had previously never considered.

Stepping forward with two new plays at the Fringe feels like the best way we know how to say, “We are here!”. Our Fringe slate includes two brand-new plays by two debuting playwrights, Catafalque by Amy Conway and Little Deaths by Amy Yeates. As a theatre company led by producers, we often ask ourselves, “What makes a Scissor Kick show?” It seems like this year the answer to our question lies with two Amy’s – in work that centres the female experience, noting the joy and grief of what can be gained (or lost) when navigating a world as harsh as our own.

To us the Fringe is about connecting with others from all around the globe so we can think of no better place to be reflecting on these urgent and important ideas through theatre.

Catafalque is at Summerhall from 1 to 11 August; Little Deaths from 1 to 26 August (not 12, 19)