Donmar Warehouse reveals casting for Clyde’s

Casting has been announced for the Donmar Warehouse’s upcoming European premiere of Clyde’s.

Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage as a follow-up to her hit play Sweat, the piece reunites her with director Lynette Linton. It is set in the bustling kitchen of a run-down Pennsylvania truck stop, where the formerly incarcerated staff hope to create the perfect sandwich and improve their life prospects, all under the watchful and tyrannical eye of their boss Clyde.

The cast includes Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (as Letitia), Patrick Gibson (as Jason, reprising the role from the character’s appearance in Sweat), Gbemisola Ikumelo (as Clyde), Sebastian Orozco (as Rafael) and Giles Terera (as Montrellous).

The creative team features designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer George Dennis, movement director Kane Husbands, composer Duramaney Kamara, wigs, hair and make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder and casting director Anna Cooper CDG.

Clyde’s opens at the Donmar Warehouse on 19 October, following previews from 13 October, and runs until 2 December 2023.

