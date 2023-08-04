Dicks: The Musical starring Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally releases new trailer
A24, the studio behind the 2023 Academy Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, has released a trailer for it’s first musical venture.
Written by and starring Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp and directed by Larry Charles, Dicks: The Musical is an adult spin on The Parent Trap, featuring a pair of obnoxious business revivals who discover they are identical twins.
Alongside Jackson and Sharp, the cast includes Olivier and three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane and Broadway alum Megan Mullally, as well as Bowen Yang (who is among the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked) and three-time Grammy Award-winning rap artist Megan Thee Stallion.
Dicks: The Musical is set to debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival next month.