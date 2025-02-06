Cruel Intentions musical tour – rehearsal photos released

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is preparing to head out on its first UK tour this spring, and we have rehearsal photos!

Based on the cult 1999 movie by Roger Kumble, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Selmar Blair, the stage show is created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Kumble.

Inspired by the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the piece revolves around step-siblings and privileged Manhattan high school students Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, who engage in a cruel bet to seduce the headmaster’s virtuous daughter, Annette Hargrove. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage last year during its run at the Other Palace in London, describing the piece as “dark, rollicking and stylish.”

Abbie Budden is set to reprise her role of Annette Hargrove. Joining her will be Will Callan as Sebastian Valmont, Nic Myers as Kathryn Merteuil, Lucy Carter as Cecile Caldwell/Marci Greenbaum, Luke Conner Hall as Blaine Tuttle, Joe Simmons as Greg McConnell, Gabriella Williams as Mrs Bunny Caldwell/Dr Greenbaum, and Kevin Yates as Ronald Clifford. Olivia Brookes, Ben Fenwick, Sophie Hutchinson, and Onuri Smith complete the ensemble.

A wealth of ’90s pop hits are featured. They include numbers from artists such as Christina Aguilera (“Genie in a Bottle”), Britney Spears (“Sometimes”), Boyz II Men (“I’ll Make Love to You”), TLC (“No Scrubs”), Natalie Imbruglia (“Torn”), The Verve (“Bittersweet Symphony”), *NSYNC (“Bye Bye Bye”), Ace of Base (“‘I Saw the Sign”), and R.E.M. (“Losing My Religion”), among others.

The tour kicks off at Windsor Theatre Royal from 13 to 15 February, followed by a stint at York Grand Opera House from 18 to 22 February. It then moves to New Wimbledon Theatre from 25 February to 1 March, and Chelmsford Theatre from 4 to 8 March. The tour continues at Cheltenham Everyman Theatre from 11 to 15 March, Northampton Royal and Derngate from 18 to 22 March, and Manchester Opera House from 25 to 29 March. In April, the tour visits Dublin Gaiety Theatre from 1 to 5, Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre from 8 to 12, and Oxford New Theatre from 15 to 19.

It then heads to Theatre Royal Bath from 23 to 26 April, and Malvern Theatres from 29 April to 3 May. In May, the tour stops at Leeds Grand Theatre from 6 to 10, Hull New Theatre from 13 to 17, Darlington Hippodrome Theatre from 20 to 24, and Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre from 27 to 31. The tour concludes in June with performances at Birmingham Hippodrome from 3 to 7, Princess Theatre Torquay from 10 to 14, and Theatre Royal Brighton from 24 to 28.

The show is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, and choreographed by Gary Lloyd, who is also associate director. Set and costume design is by Polly Sullivan, lighting design by Nick Richings and sound design by Chris Whybrow. The musical supervisor is Jeremy Wootton and musical director is Will Joy. The associate choreographer is Emma Hunter, the intimacy co-ordinator is Rebecca Reaney and the fight director is Bret Yount. Casting was done by the production.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.