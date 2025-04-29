Casting announced for Bacchae at the National Theatre

Casting has been revealed for the first-ever debut play to take to the National Theatre’s Olivier stage.

Nima Taleghani’s Bacchae was announced as part of a jam-packed inaugural season from director Indhu Rubasingham. You can read more about all of the shows included here.

Telling the story of the birth of Western drama and celebrating the God of theatre, audiences can look forward to spoken word and rhyme, with lyricism, music and movement. The modern retelling of an ancient Greek story will be performed in the amphitheater of the Olivier.

It’ll be directed by Rubasingham and designed by Robert Jones, with choreography by Kate Prince and an original score by DJ Walde. The sound designers are Ben and Max Ringham, the fight director is Kate Waters and the casting directors are Bryony Jarvis-Taylor and Martin Poile. Hazel Holder is the dialect coach, Hannah Hauer-King is associate director, Natalie Johnson is associate set and costume designer, and dramaturg is by Jeanie O’Hare.

The cast includes Melanie-Joyce Bermudez, Ebony Clarke, Natasha Gooden, Sam Jenkins Shaw, Kate Ivory Jordan, James McArdle, Arethajay McEwen, Clare Perkins, Ukweli Roach, Fi Silverthorn, Simon Startin and Jessey Stol. Further casting is to be announced.

Following its debut, Bacchae will be adapted by Nima Taleghani to tour secondary schools and colleges around the country. The school’s production will be directed by Hauer-King, with casting and creatives to be announced.

Bacchae will also be filmed for a future release on National Theatre at Home.

It’ll play in the Olivier Theatre from 13 September to 1 November, with an opening set for 24 September.

Listen to a free exclusive WhatsOnStage Podcast about the season here: