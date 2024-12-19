Cast for Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s The Autobiography of a Cad adaptation revealed

The first few stars of the show have been unveiled

The Watermill Theatre has confirmed lead casting for the world premiere of The Autobiography of a Cad, a new comedy by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman.

The play, adapted from A G Macdonell’s satirical novel, will run from 7 February to 22 March, with a press night on 11 February.

The story follows Edward Percival Fox-Ingleby, a self-proclaimed political titan, from his days at Eton and Oxford to his time in Parliament. The character’s journey includes university escapades, a stint in the First World War, and joining the Tory party in the 1920s.

James Mack (Spike) will play the eponymous Cad. Rhiannon Neads (Supernova) will play Miss Appleby, while Mitesh Soni (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) will play Mr Collins.

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman said today: “We are thrilled to be returning to the Watermill Theatre with our new play, The Autobiography of a Cad. The Watermill has been an enthusiastic supporter of new writing, and this is our fifth play for the theatre, after A Bunch of Amateurs, The Wipers Times, Trial By Laughter and Spike. Based on A G Macdonell’s satirical masterpiece and set in the decades before and after World War One, The Autobiography of a Cad follows in the rich tradition of outrageously subversive British humour.

“Once again, it is a privilege to have our work showcased by a theatre renowned for staging world-class productions. We are also delighted to be working once again with James Mack. He was superb in our play Spike, and brings great charm and energy to the role of Cad. He gets our vote!”

The play will be directed by the venue’s artistic director Paul Hart, with set and costume design by Ceci Calf, lighting design by Charly Dunford, sound design by Steven Atkinson, and projection design by Rachel Sampley. The assistant designer is Jacob Wu, with Nicola Crawford as assistant lighting designer. Casting is done in-house by Cydney Beech.