Cast for Cymbeline at Shakespeare’s Globe confirmed

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming Sam Wanamaker Playhouse production of Cymbeline.

The cast of Cymbeline includes Aaron Anthony as Guiderius and Lord, Madeline Appiah as Woman, Cornelia, and Belaria, Nigel Barrett as Lucius and Philario, Amanda Bright as Pisania, Gabrielle Brooks as Innogen, Silas Carson as Duke and Frenchman, Angelina Chudi as Ensemble and Cover, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Posthumus Leonata, Martina Laird as Cymbeline, Jordan Mifsúd as Cloten, Pierro Niel-Mee as Iachimo, and Saroja-Lily Ratnavel as Lady Helen and Arviraga.

Directed by Jennifer Tang, Cymbeline will run from 10 January to 20 April 2025. The creative team for Cymbeline also includes Basia Bińkowska as designer, Azusa Ono as candlelight designer, Laura Moody as composer, Chi-San Howard as movement director, Rae and Roo from RC Annie as fight and intimacy directors, Si Trinder as text consultant, Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth as voice coach, and Carol Cumberbatch as wellbeing practitioner.

Tang said today: “It is a privilege to be collaborating with such a talented, generous, and accomplished company of actors and artists to bring Cymbeline to life. What a wonderful opportunity to introduce new audiences to one of Shakespeare’s hidden gems or, for those who already know the play, I hope the unique approach we’re taking will offer fresh and surprising insights into the world of Cymbeline—and our own.”