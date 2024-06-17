Bonnie and Clyde musical film – Jeremy Jordan and Frances Mayli McCann perform in new clip

The show can be streamed later this month

Exclusive first look: Bonnie and Clyde the Musical, originally staged at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, will be available for streaming on demand later this month – and we’ve got another first-look clip.

The musical, with music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell, tells the story of Bonnie and Clyde, two small-town kids who became notorious folk heroes in America.

The production, directed by Nick Winston and filmed during two concert stagings in January 2022, stars Jeremy Jordan, known for originating the role of Clyde Barrow on Broadway in 2011, alongside Frances Mayli McCann, who originated the role of Bonnie in the West End.

Joining them in the cast are George Maguire as Buck, Natalie McQueen as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Preacher, Liam Tamne as Ted, Casey Al-Shaqsy as Stella, Simon Anthony as Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Gillian Bevan as Cummie Barrow/Eleanor, Eloise Davies as Trish, Adrian Grove as Henry Barrow, Debbie Kurup as Governor Miriam Ferguson, Matthew Malthouse as Bob Alcorn, Jeremy Secomb as Judge/Sheriff Schmid, Russell Wilcox as Captain Frank Hamer, and Julie Yammanee as Emma Parker.

It is produced by David Treatman and Brett Sullivan, with executive producers Max Johnson, Adam Paulden, Darren Bell, and Jason Haigh-Ellery. The production has musical direction by Katy Richardson, set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Tom Marshall. The production manager is Phil McCandlish, company stage manager Graham Harrison, deputy stage manager Anne Baxter, assistant stage manager Tom Fisher, and dialect coach Charmian Hoare, with children’s casting by Keston and Keston.

The band is made up of assistant musical director Chris Poon, Kate Ingram, Hannah Lawrance, Kobi Pham, Jack Pennifold, Zach Okonkwo, Elliot Lyte, and Annie Blake.

Watch the trailer for the movie here:

First look photos have also been released:

Pre-orders for Bonnie and Clyde the Musical: Filmed Live can be made at www.bonnieclydelive.com ahead of its release on 24 June 2024.