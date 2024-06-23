Bat Out of Hell to return for new tour

The production will have a few “tweaks”

Bat Out of Hell will return for a fresh tour!

The news was revealed on stage at West End Live, where star Glenn Adamson made the announcement.

Adamson said: “Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums in history, with over 68 million copies sold worldwide.

“I’m thrilled to announce that on Monday 24 June, the musical goes on sale, with a few exciting new tweaks.

“We’ll kick off at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Monday 6 January, before embarking on a massive national tour.

“I’m also excited to announce that the amazing Katie Tonkinson, along with iconic rock legends Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton, will join me on this tour!”

Expect full information, including tour dates, on WhatsOnStage tomorrow morning.