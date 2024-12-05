Barbican Centre to undertake essential repairs in major redevelopment

The major project will commence later this decade

The City of London Corporation has approved a £191 million funding package to support essential repairs and upgrades at the Barbican Centre.

The five-year initiative aims to modernise the grade-II listed arts venue, opened in 1982, to ensure its long-term viability.

Planned improvements include enhancing accessibility, energy efficiency, and sustainability while respecting the original architectural vision. Restoration plans include upgrades to the venue’s foyers, lakeside terrace, and conservatory, alongside expanded community and learning activities.

The approved funding covers approximately 80 per cent of the budget required for the first phase, with the Barbican Centre set to launch a major fundraising campaign in 2025 to meet funding needs.

The renewal process, led by Allies and Morrison, Asif Khan Studio, and Buro Happold, has involved public consultations, with further engagement planned. Subject to planning permission, construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the first phase completed by 2032 to coincide with the Barbican’s 50th anniversary.

The Barbican Centre welcomes over 1.5 million visitors annually, hosting a wide range of artistic and educational programmes.