Photos

Backstairs Billy with Luke Evans and Penelope Wilton – first look

The world premiere comedy is holding its press night this evening

Tom Millward
London
Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans in Backstairs Billy
Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans in Backstairs Billy, © Johan Persson

Production shots have been released for the world premiere of Marcelo Dos Santos’ play Backstairs Billy, which celebrates its official opening at the Duke of York’s Theatre this evening.

The comedy explores a significant moment in the 50-year relationship between the Queen Mother and her loyal servant, William “Billy” Tallon.

Leading the cast are Penelope Wilton as the Queen Mother and Luke Evans as Billy, alongside Emily Barber (as Annabel Maud/Lady Astlebury) who reunites with Evans after The Alienist, Iwan Davies (as Gwydion), Ian Drysdale (as Kerr), Ilan Galkoff (as Young Billy), Eloka Ivo (as Ian), Michael Simkins (as Mr Harrington-Bahr/Hugo McCoyd), and Nicole Sloane (as Mrs Harrington-Bahr/Lady Adeline). Completing the company are David Buttle, Amy Newton, Keanu Adolphus Johnson, Georgie Rhys, and Jacob Ethan Tanner.

Penelope Wilton in Backstairs Billy
Penelope Wilton, © Johan Persson

Director Michael Grandage’s production is set to run at the Duke of York’s Theatre until 27 January 2024 and, in line with his company’s ongoing commitment to accessibility in the West End, £10 tickets will be available for every performance.

The production marks a reunion between Grandage and Wilton, who previously collaborated on productions including The Chalk Garden, John Gabriel Borkman, and Hamlet. Additionally, Evans performed twice at the Donmar during Grandage’s artistic directorship, in Small Change and Piaf. Dos Santos was a recipient of the MGCfutures Bursary in 2019, a charity established by Grandage to support various aspects of the theater industry. Following their introduction through the bursary program, MGC commissioned Dos Santos to write Backstairs Billy.

Luke Evans and Eloka Ivo in Backstairs Billy
Luke Evans and Eloka Ivo, © Johan Persson

The creative team also includes set designer Christopher Oram, costume designers Oram and Tom Rand, lighting designer Ryan Day, music and sound designer Adam Cork, wigs, hair and makeup designer Carole Hancock, casting director Jacob Sparrow, associate director Sophie Drake, and costume supervisor Mary Charlton.

Luke Evans in Backstairs Billy
Luke Evans, © Johan Persson
Luke Evans and Penelope Wilton in Backstairs Billy
Luke Evans and Penelope Wilton, © Johan Persson
Luke Evans and Penelope Wilton in Backstairs Bully
Luke Evans and Penelope Wilton, © Johan Persson
Eloka Ivo in Backstairs Billy
Eloka Ivo, © Johan Persson
Ian Drysdale and Penelope Wilton in Backstairs Billy
Ian Drysdale and Penelope Wilton, © Johan Persson
Ilan Galkoff in Backstairs Billy
Ilan Galkoff, © Johan Persson
Iwan Davies in Backstairs Billy
Iwan Davies, © Johan Persson
Nicola Sloane and Michael Simkins in Backstairs Billy
Nicola Sloane and Michael Simkins, © Johan Persson
Luke Evans and Emily Barber in Backstairs Billy
Luke Evans and Emily Barber, © Johan Persson

Tickets are on sale below.

Featured In This Story

Backstairs Billy

London

Final performance: 27 January 2024

Buy Tickets