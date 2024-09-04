Almost 90 per cent of working-class parents are hesitant about their children pursuing careers in the creative industries

New research from Netflix and the National Youth Theatre (NYT) has highlighted attitudes toward creative careers among working-class families in the UK.

The study reveals that 89 per cent of working-class parents are hesitant about their children pursuing careers in the creative industries. Instead, they favour traditional professions such as law, finance, medicine, and technology, which are perceived as offering better career progression, pay, and stability.

The research also indicates that only eight per cent of professionals in the film, TV, and radio sectors identify as working-class. Among young people aged 16 to 25 already working in creative fields, 26 per cent report that their parents are unsupportive of their career choices, with nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) stating that their parents view their creative careers as a waste of education.

The findings further reveal that 78 per cent of young creatives find it challenging to explain their professions to their parents. Additionally, 81 per cent of parents acknowledge that the term “creative” is ambiguous, and 41 per cent describe the language surrounding creative careers as vague, which complicates conversations about these career paths.

In response, Netflix and NYT have launched the second year of their “IGNITE Your Creativity” programme, aimed at supporting young people from the West Midlands, North East, and London who aspire to work in the film and TV industries. The initiative provides free workshops, set and backstage visits, work experience opportunities, and sessions with industry experts to help young creatives build the necessary skills, knowledge, and networks.

Anna Mallett, vice president of production in the APAC, EMEA and UK regions at Netflix said: “The UK is a creative powerhouse, but we’ll only keep our edge if our sector is open to young people from all backgrounds.

“This new research shines a light on the need to better support diverse talent. We’re delighted to partner with the National Youth Theatre on the next iteration of the IGNITE programme to help young, aspiring creatives build the networks and skills needed to make their mark in the creative industries.”

Lisa Nandy, secretary of state for culture, media and sport added: “Our world-class creative industries generate a whopping £125 billion for our economy, offering people opportunity, rewarding jobs and the chance to develop cutting edge technical and digital skills.

“Through our national growth mission, and working with organisations such as Netflix and the National Youth Theatre, we will open up access to these sectors and make them more representative of the whole UK. Our aim will be for communities and businesses across the country to feel the benefits of inspiring more young people to pursue a creative career.”