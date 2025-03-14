All The Happy Things reveals cast for London and Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The new play will be seen in two major cities!

New play All The Happy Things will premiere in London before heading to Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Directed by Lucy Jane Atkinson, the debut full-length play from Naomi Denny is described as a dark comedy about the powerful bond shared by siblings and the complexities of grief, told through a Global Majority lens. The piece was a finalist for the Tony Craze Award.

Starring will be LJ Johnson (He Said She Said) and Dejon Mullings (Ted Lasso), alongside Denny.

The playwright said: “I wanted to write about loss but I didn’t want to write a sad story. So, All The Happy Things is a play about finding the light in the dark. It is about the silliness, the unique language, the shared memories that you have with your sibling. The characters are influenced by – although not based on! – my sister and me, and echo the experience of so many of us who have siblings: we bicker, we fight, but we love each other so much we can’t bear to let the other go.”

She added that premiering the show at Soho Theatre feels like “a full circle moment” as she wrote it five years ago while working Front of House there.

The creative team includes designer Jida Akil, lighting designer Abi Turner, and movement directors Jess Tucker Boyd and Yemurai Zvaraya.

All The Happy Things will first be seen at Soho Theatre from 8 April before transferring to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, with more details to be announced.