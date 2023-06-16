Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley talk Spitting Image The Musical

From RuPaul to Vladimir Putin, nobody’s safe on the Phoenix Theatre’s stage

Recently we paid a visit to the Phoenix Theatre in the West End to chat with the writers of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical – Al Murray, Matt Forde (who both serve as voice over artists as well) and Sean Foley (who also directs).

Make sure you stay tuned to a special post-credits message from “Boris Johnson” and “Donald Trump” in the video below:

Based on the cult TV series, the show features a veritable panoply of iconic figures from the worlds of royalty, TV, sport and movies and chronicles “what really happened during the week leading up to the coronation of King Charles III”.

Alongside Murray and Forde, the line-up of voice-over artists also features Oliver Chris (Green Wing), Kathryn Drysdale (Bridgerton), Jason Forbes (The Tracy Ullman Show), Luke Kempner (Spitting Image), Lorna Laidlaw (Coronation Street), Jackie Lam (Strangers), Shri Patel (This England), Jess Robinson (Spitting Image), Debra Stephenson (Dead Ringers) and Ronan Summers (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

The ensemble of puppeteers includes Antony Antunes, Rianna Ash, Katie Bradley, Emily Essery, Kaidan Dawkins, Bertie Harris, Pena Iiyambo, Jackie Lam, Bright Ong, Will Palmer, Helen Parke, Rayo Patel, Tom Quinn, Richard Vorster and Faye Weerasinghe.

The creative team includes original Spitting Image co-creators Roger Law and Peter Fluck, set designer Alice Power, video designer Nina Dunn for Pixel Lux, lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Richard Brooker, puppet master Scott Brooker, costume designer Lotte Collet, choreographer Lizzi Gee, incidental music composer and musical director Alexander S Bermange, incidental music arranger and producer Jerome van den Burghe, general manager Emma Brunjes for ebp, and producers Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday for Avalon.

Spitting Image The Musical runs at the Phoenix Theatre until 26 August 2023, with tickets on sale below.