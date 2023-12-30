BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Tom Wilkinson has died aged 75.

Wilkinson, best known for his appearances in The Full Monty, Batman Begins and Michael Clayton, trained at RADA before commencing a huge career in film, television and on stage.

He was nominated for an Olivier Award in 1988 for his appearance in Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, with performances in Ibsen’s plays being a regular part of his career. Part of the National Theatre’s repertory company in both the late ’70s and the early ’90s, Wilkinson also performed for the RSC and at the Royal Court, Young Vic and Nottingham Playhouse.

It was a production at the Young Vic that earned him his Olivier nomination, while notable roles across the decades included John Proctor in the National Theatre’s The Crucible, as well as King Lear at the Royal Court Theatre. He also originated the role of Tom in Michael Hastings’ Tom and Viv, also at the Royal Court.

On screen, Wilkinson won a BAFTA for his appearance in The Full Monty, with two Oscar nominations for Michael Clayton and In the Bedroom. Other appearances included Shakespeare in Love, Rush Hour and John Adams.