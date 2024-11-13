Actor and presenter Timothy West has died aged 90

Timothy West has died aged 90, his son Samuel has confirmed on social media.

Born in 1934, in Bradford, West Yorkshire, West was a distinguished English actor and presenter. With a career spanning six decades, West began his acting journey in repertory theatre, performing in various regional productions before making his London debut at the Piccadilly Theatre in 1959.

He is renowned for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he portrayed iconic roles such as Shylock (Old Vic and international tour), Falstaff (with his son Samuel as Hal, on tour and at the Old Vic), King Lear (four times, most recently in 2016 at Bristol Old Vic), and Macbeth (in Brighton and Clwyd).

West’s television career includes notable roles in series like Edward the Seventh, where he played the title role, and popular soap operas such as Coronation Street and EastEnders, as well as the original Geoffrey Adams in Not Going Out.

West was also a presenter, most famously co-hosting Great Canal Journeys with his wife, actress Prunella Scales.

The West children said in a statement: “After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old. Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

All of us will miss him terribly. We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days.”