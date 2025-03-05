A Matter of Life and Death stage show announces casting

The New Vic Theatre will stage a new adaptation of A Matter of Life and Death – and casting has been revealed.

The production, adapted and directed by the theatre’s artistic director Theresa Heskins, is based on the 1946 film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger.

The story follows British pilot Peter Carter, who survives a crash after jumping from his burning plane without a parachute. He meets June, an American radio operator, and the two fall in love. When it emerges that his survival was the result of a celestial mistake, Peter is summoned to a heavenly court to argue for his right to live.

The production features a 16-strong cast and a ten-piece swing band. The cast includes Alexander Bean as Judge/Airman, Morgan Burgess as Abraham Farlan, Kaylah Copeland as June, Thomas Dennis as Peter, Howard Gray as the show’s musical director, Jack Heydon as Dog Walker/musician, Michael Hugo as Conductor 71, Jessica Jolleys as Chief Recorder/musician, Polly Lister as Doc, Sufia Manya as Dr Liza/musician, Jenny Murphy as Section Officer/musician, Elliot Parchment-Morrison as Bob Trubshawe/musician, Luke Thornton as voice (Professor Brian Cox)/Airman, and Lucy Wells as Ents Officer/musician.

Design is by Laura McEwen, with musical direction and composition by Akintayo Akinbode. Alexandra Stafford provides lighting design, Alex Day designs sound, and Beverley Norris-Edmunds choreographs. Projections are by Illuminos, with vocal coaching from Caroline Hetherington. Casting is by Anji Carroll, and Polly Wain serves as staff director.

Heskins said that staging the piece presents a challenge, as it requires moving between earth, eternity, and an otherworldly in-between, adding: “Our cast and creative team are relishing the challenge of finding innovative ways to make some of Powell and Pressburger’s iconic scenes happen live on stage.

“The story has a powerful narrative: the protagonist is questioning his right to live and love. The original film premiered in 1946, yet the story feels especially relevant to today. We can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

A Matter of Life and Death runs at the New Vic Theatre from 28 March to 19 April 2025.