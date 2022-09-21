Jersey Boys to welcome new tour cast members

A new cast for all seasons!

Fresh faces will join the ongoing touring production of Jersey Boys, which continues to play dates across the UK and Ireland alongside the musical's West End run.

From next week (27 September) in Woking, Christopher Short will take on the role of Nick Massi. He joins current leads Michael Pickering as Frankie Valli, Blair Gibson as Bob Gaudio and Dalton Wood as Tommy DeVito. Ryan Heenan will play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

Further faces joining the show, which has dates set through to May 2023, are Matthew Lawrence (Norm Waxman), Olly Manley (Swing), Victoria McCabe (Francine), Dan O'Brien (Hank Majewski) and Kirsty Whelan (Swing).

Continuing in the production are Emma Crossley (Mary Delgado), Jordan James (Gyp DeCarlo), Michael Levi (Bob Crewe), Tom O'Brien (Swing), Nathan Routledge (Swing), George Salmon (Joe Pesci), Ellie Seaton (Lorraine) and Damien Winchester (Barry Belson).

Telling the tale of the seminal (and controversy-laden) group of four music makers from Jersey, Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe's musical's most recent tour opened last November in Wimbledon.

A selection of dates are on sale below.