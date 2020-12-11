Bedknobs and Broomsticks musical to embark on 2021 tour with dates and venues announced

Iconic Disney film Bedknobs and Broomsticks will be brought to the stage in a new tour commencing August 2021 – with tickets on sale now.

The 1971 film originally starred Angela Lansbury and followed three children that went to live with an apprentice witch after being evacuated from wartime London.

The stage muiscal has co-direction by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison, with Harrison also providing set and illusion design. On top of music and lyrics by the famed Sherman Brothers, there will be new tunes and additional lyrics by Neil Bartram, as well as book by Brian Hill.

Costume design is by Gabriella Slade, orchestrations are by Simon Hale, musical supervision is by Tom Murray, choreography and movement direction are by Neil Bettles, sound design is by Gareth Fry, lighting is by Simon Wilkinson, production management is by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jill Green and Jo Hawes.

The musical will open at Newcastle Theatre Royal on 14 August before visiting Marlowe Canterbury, Cliffs Pavilion Southend, Gaiety Theatre Dublin, Milton Keynes Theatre, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Theatre Royal Norwich, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Palace Theatre Manchester, Lyceum Theatre Sheffield, King's Theatre Glasgow, Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen, Orchard Theatre Dartford, Mayflower Theatre Southampton and Festival Theatre Edinburgh. The piece will also have a five-week festive season at Leeds Grand next Christmas.

Casting is to be revealed – you can buy tickets for the show below!