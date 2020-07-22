Watermill Theatre announces outdoor summer season including actor-musician Camelot

The Watermill Theatre in Newbury has unveiled a summer season of outdoor shows that abide by social distancing.

The venue will present an outdoor concert version of iconic musical Camelot, featuring actor-musicians. The piece runs from 17 to 29 August, with casting and creative team to be revealed. Lerner and Loewe's show is based on the story of the knights of the round table, and turns 60 this year.

The theatre will also present a brand new version of The Hound of the Baskervilles from 29 July to 8 August. With a cast composed of Victoria Blunt, James Mack and Rosalind Lailey, the show is based on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic Sherlock Holmes tale and is devised by the company.

Rather than having conventional seating arrangements, there will be twenty tables available for each performance, which can each seat a maximum of four people from one party only. A two-course pre-show dinner from the restaurant will be available to enjoy from 5.30pm, with evening shows starting at 7.30pm (Monday to Saturday), and cream teas available after matinée performances (Thursday and Saturday).

Artistic director Paul Hart said: "I'm so thrilled we're able to bring you a summer season from our gorgeous gardens. The back lawn becomes Dartmoor in a bold and bonkers production of The Hound of the Baskervilles and I couldn't think of anywhere more sublime to present Lerner and Loewe's stunning score than ‘here in Camelot!'

"I'm immensely proud of the team who have worked day and night to make this happen. I've been moved by theatres up and down the country working their socks off to create inspired work and community projects in impossible circumstances and I'm so looking forward to us conjuring some joy this summer. Come and join us for great theatre, al fresco dining, chilled rosé and the perfect location as the sun sets over the river- what could be more magical and frankly we all deserve it! And hopefully the rain will hold off..."

General sale opens on 23 July.