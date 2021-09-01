Watermill announces new season shows including Brief Encounter and The Jungle Book

The Watermill in Newbury has unveiled the remainder of its autumn season, featuring revivals and new productions.

Emma Rice's version of Brief Encounter will be revived for the venue, directed by Robert Kirby, with design by Harry Pizzey, movement by Anjali Mehra, compositions and arrangements by Eamonn O'Dwyer and lighting by Ali Hunter. Further cast and creatives are to be revealed. Based on Noël Coward's timeless tale, the epic love story was adapted for the stage by Rice before playing on both sides of the Atlantic. It now runs from 14 October to 13 November.

After this, Tom Jackson Greaves will direct the postponed production of The Jungle Book, adapted by Rudyard Kipling and running from 18 November to 13 December.

Artistic director Paul Hart said, "This autumn season, as we move back inside, is all about theatricality at its most playful and inventive. I've loved Emma Rice's adaptation of Brief Encounter for such a long time and can't wait to bring it to the Watermill stage. And I'm so delighted that we can finally share our new production of ‘'The Jungle Book'' which will be a treat for all ages. We will continue to offer some socially distanced performances alongside full capacity for these shows and I can't wait to welcome audiences back into the theatre."