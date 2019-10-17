The Watermill Theatre announces 2020 spring season including Wicker Husband musical and female-led Hamlet

The Watermill Theatre has unveiled its 2020 season, including two home-grown musicals and a female-led Hamlet.

The Wicker Husband by Darren Clark and Rhys Jennings will run from 12 March to 4 April. Based on the short story by Ursula Wills-Jones the brand new musical, which was created alongside the Stiles and Drewe mentorship award, follows a so-called "Ugly Girl" who has a husband made for her out of wood. The show is directed by Charlotte Westenra with design by Anna Kelsey and musical direction by Pat Moran.

Ben Morales Frost and Richard Hough will present a new musical version of Graham Greene's Our Man in Havana. Running from 11 June to 18 July, the piece will feature Cuba-inspired music, with the cast and creative team to be announced. Craig Taylor's comedy One Million Tiny Plays About Britain will return after its premiere at the venue in 2016 – it plays from 29 January to 15 February.

The Watermill Ensemble will return with a new production of Hamlet from 17 April to 23 May, directed by Paul Hart and Abigail Pickard Price. Designed by Katie Lias and featuring live music, casting for the female-led adaptation of the play is to be announced. The company's A Midsummer Night's Dream will also return from 19 February to 7 March.

Daniella Pearson's play about climate activism, Camp Albion, will run from 26 May to 6 June, directed by Georgie Staight with design by Isobel Nicolson.