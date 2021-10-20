The Jungle Book at the Watermill announces cast and 'pyjama performances'

Casting and creatives have been revealed for The Jungle Book, adapted and directed by Tom Jackson Greaves for the Watermll in Newbury.

Playing from Thursday 18 November to Friday 31 December, the production will stage "Pyjama Performances", set to begin at 5pm in order to give young audiences members a "bedtime story" experience. These will take place on Sundays 19 and 26 December, Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Friday 31 December.

Peter Ashmore will star as Shere Khan alongside Alexander Bean as Kaa / Councilor Wolf, Philippa Hogg as Bagheera, Guido Garcia Lueches as Tabaqui, Rowena Lennon as Baloo, and Karishma Young as Mowgli.

Joining Jackson Greaves on the creative team are Sanah Ahsan as poet and lyricist, Annie Southall as assistant director, Priya Patel Appleby as dramaturg, and composition by Dom Coyote.

Set and costume design is by Jasmine Swan, with lighting design by Andrew Exeter. The stage management team are Alex Berridge Schuter (DSM), Natalie Toney (ASM) and Isabelle Moore (ASM).

Lixi Chivas is audio describing and is one of two BSL integrated performers. The second BSL integrated performer, still to be confirmed, will be a deaf sign performer.

Greaves explained: "After being an associate artist of the Watermill Theatre for the past 5 years – it makes me unbelievably happy to be working on my 10th production at the theatre and my first as director. It truly is one of my favourite theatres in the country.

"The Watermill emanates magic through its history and the team have a deep-rooted desire to push the boundaries of what the space can do. The Jungle Book is a tale I have fallen in love with and hope that our production will bring a universal serving of joy whilst telling a story that oozes themes of acceptance, growth, understanding and love. I cannot wait to share it with our audiences!"

There will be one socially distanced performance each week during the run.