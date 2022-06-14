Cast for Whistle Down the Wind revival at the Watermill announced

Exclusive: The cast has been announced for the actor-musician revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jim Steinman, Patricia Knop and Gale Edwards' Whistle Down the Wind.

Tom Jackson Greaves directs and choreographs a new revival of the 1996 musical, which hasn't been seen on UK stages in a major revival since 2010. It follows a teenager who discovers a man hiding out in her barn – who they assume to be Jesus.

The Man is set to be played by Robert Tripolino (who, ironically, did play Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar), alongside Lydia White (Little Women) as the teenager Swallow.

Also cast are Chrissie Bhima (LIFT) as Candy, Lewis Cornay (John and Jen) as Amos, Lloyd Gorman (Once) as Boone, Charlotte Grayson (Songs for a New World) as the ensemble, Jerome Lincoln (For You, I'd Wait) as Ed, Elliot Mackenzie (Million Dollar Quartet) as Snake Preacher/Minister/Show MD, Emma Jane Morton (Just So) as ensemble, Alfie Richards (Parade) as Earl, Toby Webster (Shakespeare in Love) as Sheriff, and Stephanie Elstob (Edward Scissorhands) as Mother.

Greaves said: "The opportunity to bring this incredible story back to the stage after its long absence feels extremely special. We have been given the chance to introduce it to audiences anew whilst also creating a brave and fresh interpretation for those who may have seen it before. It's a real gift.

"Stories of dreams, grief, family and community have universal power and I hope our actor-musician-led revival will engage and surprise our audiences at the most beautiful theatre in the country - The Watermill."

The revival of the show, based on both the 1961 film and 1959 novel of the same name, will also feature young local talent. It features the hit tune "No Matter What", famously topping charts for Boyzone.

The creative team features Simon Kenny as designer, Stuart Morley as musical supervisor and arranger, George Francis as musical director, Andrew Exeter as lighting designer, Yvonne Gilbert as sound designer, Nandi Bhebhe and Annie Southall as assistant directors, Rose Burston as deputy stage manager, Caitlin Ravenscroft and Natalie Toney as assistant stage managers, Chloe Robson as placement ASM and Jenny Stewart-Cosgrove, responsible for audio description.

The production runs from 22 July to 10 September.