Amber Gray to play Banquo in Macbeth with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga on Broadway

The full cast has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, which will begin performances at the Longacre Theatre on 29 March ahead of an official opening night on 28 April 28. The strictly limited engagement will play through to 10 July.

Leading the cast are the previously announced Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga as Lord and Lady Macbeth, the ambitious Scottish thane and his wife, who plot to murder the king and seize his throne. Sam Gold (King Lear) directs.

The cast will feature Phillip James Brannon (Servant) as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon (Billions) as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton (The Red Line) as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan (Orange Is The New Black) as Seyton.

The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play), and Peter Smith (Shrill). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) joins as the standby for Daniel Craig.

Macbeth will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, make-up, hair, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, violence direction by David Leong, movement by Sam Pinkleton, and casting by David Caparelliotis.