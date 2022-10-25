Watch Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella in rehearsals ahead of UK premiere

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre continues to carve out its own little corner in musical theatre history with its upcoming European premiere of Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella!

We recently paid the cast a visit during rehearsals and had the opportunity to sit down with Grace Mouat and Jacob Fowler, who play Ella and Prince Topher in the show – alongside director Joseph Houston and co-director/choreographer William Whelton – to discuss how they're all making the impossible possible.









Rodgers and Hammerstein's show, which is a spin on the classic Cinderella tale, has a book by Douglas Carter Beane and features new musical arrangements by Jason Carr. It was first penned for television and has only been performed in concert in the UK thus far.

Joining Mouat and Fowler in the company are Annie Aitken (as Madame), Julie Yammanee (as Marie/Fairy Godmother), Lee Ormsby (as Sebastian), Matthew McDonald (as Lord Pinkleton/understudy Prince Topher), Katie Ramshaw (as Charlotte), Olivia-Faith Kamau (as Gabrielle) and Adam Filipe (as Jean-Michel).

Completing the cast are featured ensemble members Morgan Broome, Lois Glain Postle, Ria Tanaka, Ella Valentine, Jamie Jonathan, Will Fisher, Trevor Lin and Milo McCarthy.

The creative team also includes assistant director Tarik Frimpong, musical supervisor Leo Munby, musical director Audra Cramer, set and costume designer Elly Wdowski, projection designer George Reeve, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, sound designer Adam Fisher, associate choreographer Charise Renouf, wig designer Richard Mawbey, wig supervisor Lucy Packham-O'Brien, assistant costume designer Eve Salter, sound #1 Josh Evansy, artwork designer Steph Pyne and casting director Jane Deitch.

Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella is set to run in Manchester from 1 November to 11 December 2022.