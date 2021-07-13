Video: Meet the new cast of Rent and see fresh cast portraits

Thirteen cast portraits have been released, featuring the six new cast members joining the Hope Mill production of Rent.

You can find out who's set to appear in the show here, with a new video and series of portraits also now unveiled.

With music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson, the musical follows a group of Bohemians trying to forge a life for themselves against the backdrop of the AIDs crisis.

Running from 6 August to 19 September, Rent is directed by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, set and costume designer by David Woodhead, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, projection design by George Reeve, musical direction by Chris Poon, assistant direction by Priya Patel Appleby and casting by Pearson Casting.

William Whelton, executive director of Hope Mill Theatre, said: "It was so heart-breaking to have to close our 2020 production of Rent after only five shows, due to entering another lockdown. We were so thrilled that we managed to capture the show and share it with audiences online.

"The reaction to the show both critically and with audiences alike was truly overwhelming. However, we built this show to be experienced live and there is still a lot of unfinished business with this special show. It is with much excitement that we are bringing back Rent to Hope Mill Theatre for another run, and once again share this truly electric, heart-warming and unique version in person with our audiences."





See portraits below:

Alison Driver (featured ensemble)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Alex Thomas-Smith (Angel)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Iona Fraser (featured ensemble)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Jocasta Almgill (Joanne)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Dom Hartley-Harris (Collins)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Isaac Hesketh (featured ensemble)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Joe Foster (featured ensemble)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Karl Lankester (featured ensemble)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Luke Bayer (Mark)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Maiya Quansah-Breed (MImi)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Benny)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms

Millie O'Connell (Maureen)

© Dujonna Gift-Simms