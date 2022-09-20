The Osmonds star Alex Cardall steps in as drummer for tour performances

The Osmonds star Alex Cardall didn't miss a beat when he went from stage star to drumming hero last week at The Osmonds.

Cardall, who normally plays Andy Williams and is the first cover Alan Osmond in the new musical, stepped in and joined the band for a handful of performances to help allow the show to go on.

With very little prep, Cardall (whose other credits include The Season, Evita and Sweet Charity) accompanied iconic numbers such as "Puppy Love", "Love Me For A Reason", "Crazy Horses" and "Let Me In" at the Sunderland Empire.

The stage star, who won the 2018 Stephen Sondheim Society Performer of the Year Award, posted a note on social media after his first appearance on 15 September saying: "Thanks for all the love sent my way about last night. It was an unforgettable experience and being surrounded by the most incredible team at The Osmonds made it all the more special."

Cardall hails from Solihull near Birmingham, and, according to his website, has previously drummed at concerts for the likes of the Sondheim Society, as well as at venues including Phoenix Arts Club and the Ned in London as part of a jazz trio.

The Osmonds, which tells the story of the famous boy band, continues its tour through to 3 December 2022. The jukebox show is directed by Shaun Kerrison with choreography and musical staging by Bill Deamer, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by Julian Bigg and Rich Morris, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson and casting by Will Burton.