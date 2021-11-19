The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tour reveals first look and additional dates

Production images have been released for The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tour.

The show began its run at Curve in Leicester on 2 November 2021, before travelling to Aylesbury, Southampton, Sunderland, Salford (where it plays a six-week winter season), Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Plymouth, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin, Woking and Norwich. The show has also extended its run with new dates in Wimbledon and Bristol (see the listings below).

Based on C S Lewis' iconic classic children's book about a group of children that walk through a wardrobe into a magical kingdom, the original production was first seen at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 before transferring to the Bridge Theatre in London in 2019.

Appearing in the expansive cast are Ammar Duffus (Peter Pevensie), Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund Pevensie), Robyn Sinclair (Susan Pevensie) and Karise Yansen (Lucy Pevensie).

The White Witch is played by Samantha Womack, Aslan is played by Chris Jared, Mr Tumnus by Jez Unwin, Mr Beaver by Sam Buttery and Maugrim by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay. They are joined by Oliver Bingham (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer), Scott Brooks (Mr Pope, Fox Trot, Associate Music Captain), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel and Aslan Puppeteer) and Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole).

Breaking this lengthy list into a third paragraph, also appearing are Tash Holway (on stage Swing, Dance Captain), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer), Sophie Naglik (on stage Swing) Kate Parr (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Anthony Starr (on stage Swing), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Brad Veitch (on stage Swing). Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse) and Grace Wylde (Mrs Pevensie, Robin and Falcon).

Michael Fentiman (Amélie) directs the show (based on Sally Cookson's original production with original set and costume design by Rae Smith) with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tom Paris, composer Benji Bower with additional composition by music supervisor Barnaby Race, choreographer Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designers Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, puppetry director Olié, puppetry designer Max Humphries, aerial director Gwen Hales, illusionist Chris Fisher, music director Toby Higgins, fight director Jonathan Holby, costume supervisor Joanna Coe, wigs and make-up supervisor Susanna Peretz, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl, dramaturg Adam Peck and movement consultant Dan Canham. Casting is by Will Burton.

Ammar Duffus (Peter) Chris Jared (Aslan)

Ammar Duffus (Peter)

Chris Jared (Aslan) and the company

Chris Jared (Aslan)

Chris Jared (Aslan) Ammar Duffus (Peter) Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Maugrim)

Chris Jared (Aslan)

Chris Jared (Aslan), Samantha Womack (White Witch)

Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver) Chris Jared, Robyn Sinclair (Susan) Karise Yansen (Lucy) Ammar Duffus (Peter) Sam Buttery (Mr Beaver)

Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver) Robyn Sinclair (Susan) Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund) Sam Buttery (Mr Beaver) Karise Karise Yansen (Lucy)

Johnson Willis (Father Chrismas) with the company

Karise Yansen (Lucy)

Karise Yansen (Lucy) Jez Unwin (Mr Tumnus)

Robyn Sinclair (Susan) Karise Yansen (Lucy) Ammar Duffus (Peter) Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk) Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund)

The company

The company

The company

Karise Yansen (Lucy) Jez Unwin (Mr Tumnus)

Karise Yansen (Lucy), Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund) Ammar Duffus (Peter)

The company

Sam Buttery (Mr Beaver) with the company

Samantha Womack (Mrs McReady), Karise Yansen (Lucy) Robyn Sinclair (Susan) Ammar Duffus (Peter) Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund)

Samantha Womack (White Witch)

Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund) Karise Yansen (Lucy) Robyn Sinclair (Susan) Ammar Duffus (Peter) Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver)

Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund)

The company

