Sunny Afternoon to embark on new 2020 UK tour

Sunny Afternoon will embark on a new tour in 2020, it has been announced.

The show, which previously began a tour three years ago, will open in Manchester on 7 August 2020, before going on to visit Bristol, Milton Keynes, Hull, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Blackpool, Brighton, Southend, Stoke, Southampton Bradford, Edinburgh, Wimbledon and Birmingham. Further dates are to be announced.

Based on the early life of The Kinks' Ray Davies, the Olivier Award-winning musical features songs such as "You Really Got Me", "Waterloo Sunset", "All Day and All of the Night" and "Lola".

Producer Sonia Friedman said today, "I've loved this musical from the moment Ray Davies, Joe Penhall, Ed Hall and I started to develop it several years ago and am incredibly excited and proud that we are bringing back our joyous and celebratory Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical....I've missed it in my life."

The show first opened at the Hampstead Theatre before transferring to the West End in 2014, where it ran for two years ahead of a tour in 2016.

Casting for the tour is to be announced, with tickets on sale from next week.