New Sunny Afternoon musical tour postponed

The 2020 / 21 tour of Sunny Afternoon has been postponed.

In a statement the show said that: "as we wait for further guidance from the Government regarding the reopening of theatres, and due to the inevitable knock-on effect that social distancing restrictions have had on the production's timetable, we must regretfully inform you that the upcoming 2020–2021 tour has been postponed".

The show, which previously began a tour three years ago, was originally scheduled to open in Manchester on 7 August 2020, before going on to visit Bristol, Milton Keynes, Hull, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Blackpool, Brighton, Southend, Stoke, Southampton Bradford, Edinburgh, Wimbledon and Birmingham.

Based on the early life of The Kinks' Ray Davies, the Olivier Award-winning musical features songs such as "You Really Got Me", "Waterloo Sunset", "All Day and All of the Night" and "Lola".

New tour dates are to be announced, with all current ticket holders simply having to wait to be contacted by their ticket provider.

The show first opened at the Hampstead Theatre before transferring to the West End in 2014, where it ran for two years ahead of a tour in 2016.