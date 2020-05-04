Spring Awakening revival cast members sing "The Song of Purple Summer" and "Totally F*cked" from isolation

Cast members from the 2018 revival of Spring Awakening reunited for a special rendition of two numbers from the show.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, the revival began its life at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. It went on to win the Best Regional Production Award at the 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Spring Awakening has music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, and follows a group of repressed school pupils who come to terms with their sexualities.

You can watch the video, put together by Christian Tyler-Wood and Jabez Sykes, below (discretion is advised):