Six tour announces casting news for November return and new socially distanced Southampton run

Carly Mercedes Dyer will join the touring cast of Six as Jane Seymour from November, it has been revealed.

Dyer, known for her roles in West Side Story and The View Upstairs, will play the role in Salford from November.

The show has also revealed plans to perform at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton for two weeks from 20 to 31 January, with socially distanced seating and safety systems in place.

Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes and George Stiles say: "We are delighted to welcome Carly into the SIX family while at the same time thanking Lauren Byrne for her wonderful service to the show and we wish her well in the future. We are so pleased to be following our Christmas run at the Lowry with a fortnight at the Mayflower. And we also look forward to bringing SIX back to Southampton in August, hopefully without social distancing."

The touring cast includes: Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Carly Mercedes Dyer (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Jodie Steele (Katherine Howard) and Athena Collins (Catherine Parr), with Alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee and Harriet Watson. The Queens are backed by the show's all female band The Ladies in Waiting.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.

The show will also begin West End performances in November at the Lyric Theatre.