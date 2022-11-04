Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella delays opening night following Grace Mouat injury

The Hope Mill production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, currently in previews, has delayed its opening night.

The venue put out the following statement: "Unfortunately due to an injury, Grace Mouat will be unable to perform for the immediate foreseeable, whilst she takes some time to recover. We are hopeful that Grace will be able to return to the show soon and we wish her a speedy recovery.

"As a result we have made the difficult decision to postpone our press night until we have more clarity on her recovery. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The show will run at the Hope Mill in Manchester to 11 December. The venue's co-founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton will lead the production's creative team, with Houston directing and Whelton co-directing and choreographing.

Completing the creative team are musical supervisor Leo Munby, musical director Audra Cramer, set and costume designer Elly Wdowski, assistant designer Alfie Heywood, projection designer George Reeve, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, sound designer Adam Fisher, associate choreographer Charise Renouf, wig designer Richard Mawbey and assistant costume designer Eve Salter. New musical arrangements are by Jason Carr.