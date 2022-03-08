Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella to run at the Hope Mill Theatre this autumn

The Hope Mill Theatre's postponed 2020 run of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will now go ahead this autumn.

Marking the UK theatrical premiere of the stage musical, the production will be directed by Joseph Houston (he/him), with William Whelton (he/him) co-directing and choreographing.

Houston commented: "It was devastating having to make the decision to cancel our production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in 2020, due to the outbreak of Covid. The incredible creative team we have assembled, worked so hard to create a stunning and truly exciting new version of this beloved musical, from wonderful new orchestrations to beautiful set design, and we are thrilled that we are able to finally bring this show to life at Hope Mill Theatre later this year. We can't wait to welcome audiences of all ages through our doors, to enjoy this truly magical musical, proving that nothing is Impossible!"

The piece is the only musical written for television by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, originally broadcast live in 1957 and starring Julie Andrews in the titular role. It would go on to be remade twice for that medium – once in 1965 and again in 1997, with the latter famously starring Whitney Houston and Brandy.

This Broadway musical adaptation, which features a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, premiered at the Broadway Theatre in March 2013, following previews from January. Starring Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana, the production received a total of nine Tony nominations and has since embarked on two North American tours. A one-night concert version was staged in London back in 2019.

The Hope Mill creative team also includes musical supervisor Leo Munby (he/him), musical director Audra Cramer (she/her), set and costume Designer Ellie Wdowski (she/her), wig designer Richard Mawbey (he/him), lighting designer Aaron J Dootson (he/him) and projection designer George Reeve (he/him). New arrangements are by Jason Carr (he/him), with artwork provided by Steph Pyne (she/her) and casting by Jane Deitch (she/her).

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will run from 1 November until 11 December 2022, with casting and further creative team members to be announced at a later date.



