Rock of Ages 2021 tour dates and venues confirmed

New tour dates and venues have been revealed for Rock of Ages 2021 UK tour.

The show, which last toured in 2018, has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and features a raft of iconic rock numbers. It ran on Broadway from 2009 to 2015, with a West End premiere in 2011.

Commencing its tour in Portsmouth on 6 May 2021, previously revealed tour dates include Manchester, Woking, Stoke-on-Trent, Poole, Birmingham, Glasgow, Llandudno, Edinburgh, Sunderland and Crawley.

The show will also visit Wimbledon, Hull, Peterborough, Wellingborough, Blackpool, Cardiff, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Brighton, Dartford, Stoke and Hayes, with more to be announced.

The musical features songs including "We Built This City", "The Final Countdown", "Here I Go Again", "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "I Want to Know What Love Is". It is a love story set in an LA music venue, and was made into a film in 2012.

The piece has direction and choreography by Nick Winston, with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. It is designed by Morgan Large, has lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison and musical supervision by Barney Ashworth.