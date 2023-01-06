Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) reveals touring cast

Casting has been announced for the upcoming UK tour of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), written and directed by Isobel McArthur.

The Olivier Award-winning comedy, which puts a twist on the Jane Austen classic novel, infusing pop anthems such as "You're So Vain" and "I Got You Babe" into the mix, received a solid four-star review from WhatsOnStage during its West End run at the Criterion Theatre.

The cast includes Leah Jamieson and Lucy Gray (who both made their West End debuts in the Criterion production), Emmy Stonelake (Much Ado About Nothing), Megan Louise Wilson (The Mousetrap), Dannie Harris (The New Musketeers), Laura Soper (The Storm Whale) and Ruth Brotherton (Piramania! The Swashbuckling Pirate Musical).

The production also features co-direction by Simon Harvey, comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound by McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle.

The tour launches at The Lowry in Salford (19 to 21 January), before heading to Newcastle, Bath, Coventry, Richmond, Chichester, Cheltenham, Inverness, Cardiff, Nottingham, Eastbourne, Chester, Birmingham, Leeds, Blackpool, Bristol, Truro, Malvern, Exeter and concluding in Norwich (19 to 24 June 2023).





Tickets for the Richmond run are on sale below.