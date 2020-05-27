The Phantom of the Opera UK and Ireland tour cancelled

The 14-month tour of The Phantom of the Opera has been cancelled.

The tour, which commenced its run in Leicester before lockdowns began, had already pulled two tour dates in Manchester and Dublin. It will now no longer visit Birmingham, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Cardiff, Plymouth, Southampton or Bradford.

Producers have stated that "the disappearance of the Phantom from the British regional stage will not be forever" and that the musical "will soar once more" once theatre is back.

Producers Cameron Mackintosh and Really Useful Group said that the cancellation was due to: "great uncertainty around the duration of social distancing requirements and the perilous financial situation in which many regional theatres find themselves have conspired to make re-routing an entire major tour like Phantom impossible."

Ticket holders will be contacted directly by their venue/point of sale.

Well-known songs include "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You", as Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical tells the story of a phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and who is mesmerised by a young soprano called Christine.

Killian Donnelly played the Phantom with Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé, Rhys Whitfield as Raoul, Saori Oda as Carlotta Giudicelli, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi and Ellie Young as Meg Giry.