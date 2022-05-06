Passion revival with Ruthie Henshall – first look

First look photos have been released for Passion at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

The show features Ruthie Henshall (Billy Elliot) as Fosca, Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) as Giorgio and Kelly Price (What's New Pussycat?) as Clara.

The company is completed by Adam Robert Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera), Charlie Waddell (South Pacific), Danny Whitehead (Wicked), Dalton Harris (The X Factor), Ray Shell (Starlight Express), Steve Watts (As You Like It) and Tim Walton (Matilda The Musical).

The musical features a score by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, is set in the 19th century and follows a soldier named Giorgio who is obsessively pursued by Fosca, the cousin of a superior officer. Director Michael Strassen has put Fosca at the heart of the revival to explore the consequences of intense adoration.









Alongside Strassen, the creative team for the production includes movement director Sundeep Saini and musical director Yshani Perinpanayagam, with orchestrations by Stuart Barr, musical supervision by Paul Schofield, set and costume design by Elin Steele, lighting by Charlie M Jones, sound by Dan Samson and casting by Rob Kelly.

Produced by Henshall, Schofield, Thomas Hopkins and Guy Chapman, the piece runs at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester to 5 June.

Dean John-Wilson and Kelly Price

© Mark Senior

The company

© Mark Senior