New musical Snowflake to have world premiere in October

Lewis Cornay's new musical Snowflake will be premiering as part of the Lowry's REWRITES festival.

The semi-staged concert production will star Cornay, with direction by Tom Jackson Greaves, assistant direction by Annie Southall, video design and production by Matt Powell, and Samantha Dye, Matthew Rankcom and Laura Loutit of Grey Area Theatre as associate producers. Blending social media, satire and song, the piece examines contemporary ideas of millennial-hood, with musical direction and arrangements by Nick Barstow and Matt Herbert.

Joining the writer and performer will be Eve Norris (Be More Chill) as Jess, Rochelle Sherona (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Megan, Isaac Hesketh (RENT) as Olly, Roly Botha (Strangers In Between) as Tyler, Phoebe Ellabani (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as Chloe with Aitch Wylie (STAGES) and Annie Southall (The Boyfriend) as ensemble.

Cornay said today: "The journey to get this musical into a REAL-LIFE space has been a long one, so I'm ridiculously excited about working with this brilliant team of cast and creatives in bringing the show to life. I am so passionate about the themes of the piece and the story we're telling, so I'm very interested to see how audiences respond!"

The piece plays from 14 to 16 October 2021, with a stream from late October.