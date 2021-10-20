Matt Croke and Alexandra Burke to star in Manchester's Aladdin pantomime

The cast for Manchester's pantomime Aladdin has been revealed.

Returning to the role he played in the Disney musical version of the same story, Matthew Croke will be playing the titular role in the festive caper.

Alexandra Burke (Joseph) will be making her pantomime debut as The Spirit of the Ring in the production, which plays from 11 December to 2 January.

Joining Burke in the pantomime will be a cast including Ben Nickless and Ceri Dupree.

Producer Michael Harrison of Crossroads Pantomimes said "I'm absolutely delighted that Alexandra has agreed to join us in panto this year. She's a first-class performer and her stunning vocals are going to add a whole new dimension to this year's show. Coupled with the quick-wit of the talented Ben Nickless, Manchester audiences are in for a real treat this Christmas."

