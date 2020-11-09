Jodie Prenger, Jason Manford and Louis Gaunt join Manchester socially distanced pantomime

Casting has been announced for Sleeping Beauty at Manchester Opera House.

The socially distanced pantomime will run from 12 December 2020 to 3 January 2021 at the Ambassador Theatre Group venue, with tickets on sale now. Appearing in the show are Jason Manford as Muddles, Jodie Prenger as Enchantress, Louis Gaunt (role tbc) and Billy Pearce as King Billy.

The piece is supported by the National Lottery, who will be notionally covering the cost of empty seats to make the productions viable. Many ATG venues across the country have been forced to close as a result of the pandemic but a number are hoping to open for the festive season.

While theatres are currently closed, it is expected that the government will allow entertainment venues to reopen with social distancing and Covid-compliance regulations from 3 December.