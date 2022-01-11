Immersive pub experience The Last Quiz Night on Earth to tour venues from next month

Alison Carr's immersive pub experience The Last Quiz Night On Earth will return for a new tour from next month after being postponed by the pandemic.

Tapping into the Don't Look Up spirit (though very much pre-dating the award-nominated film), the piece is set in a local pub as an asteroid heads towards Earth. The "preapocalyptic" comedy will be staged by Box of Tricks at urban and rural venues across the nation, beginning at the Derby Brewery Arms on 23 February before visiting venues in Mold, Newhampton, Smethwick, Ormskirk, Pocklington, Oldham, Stanhope, Grizebeck, Scarborough, Crosby, Alston, Hamsterley and Staindrop with a variety of further venues to be revealed.

Meriel Scholfield will reprise her role as landlady Kathy and will be joined by new cast members Chris Hoyle, Matthew Khan and Tilly Sutcliffe. The production is directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, executive producer is Max Emmerson, with design by Katie Scott.

Adam Quayle, joint artistic director for Box of Tricks, said: "We're delighted to be able to bring The Last Quiz Night on Earth back to venues across the UK in 2022. When we had to prematurely close the production in 2020 the subject of the play almost felt a little too real, although unfortunately we couldn't even head to the pub! We can't wait to see people back in their local venues having a great night out with their friends, enjoying the show and, of course, having a good ‘quiz' at the same time!"

Tickets are on sale now.