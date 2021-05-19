Hope Mill Theatre announces outdoor festival of comedy, musicals and more

The Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester has revealed plans for an outdoor festival, "Hope Fest", created with Electric Park.

The three-week programme will blend family theatre, comedy, music, plays and musical theatre, in a special pop-up venue featuring an on-site bar and eating area. The festival will take place inside a large theatre tent, one tram stop from Manchester Piccadilly Station.

Appearing in the festival will be comedians such as Jason Manford, Boothby Graffoe, Elf Lyons, Mike Newall and Vince Atta, with Kirk Jameson also directing a celebration of the history of musical theatre.

Touring stage shows include a revival of Stiles and Drewe's Three Little Pigs The Musical, as well as Judy and Liza. There will also be film screenings, a tribute to Dolly Parton and more.

Executive director at Hope Mill Theatre William Whelton said today: "The Hope Mill After a year of closure and uncertainty we have been working hard to bring together a festival of outdoor work in our local area. This is an opportunity for us to bring together our audiences in a new and exciting way as well as engaging with a whole new audience. The New Islington area and surrounding community has been our home for over 5 years now and has many diverse and creative residents. With HOPE FEST we also have a varied and diverse line up of arts and culture available, which offers a special opportunity for us to bring together the local community under one roof, or tent! It is important to us that HOPE FEST has something for everyone, whether it be a Sing A Long Frozen for families, music from Matt & Phreds a celebration of Musical Theatre or a dog friendly event, this is an incredible opportunity for our organisation, in a very exciting phase for the New Islington and Electric Park area."