Hope Mill Theatre to stream online concert of Rodgers and Hammerstein's music featuring West End stars

Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester will stream a concert featuring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Last month the venue was forced to cancel the UK theatrical premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, while the ongoing coronavirus crisis kept theatres closed.

However, West End stars and cast members from Cinderella will unite for a special online concert which will be streamed on 26 April. The concert will feature highlights from the likes of Oklahoma!, Carousel and South Pacific.

Appearing in the concert will be Maria Friedman, Louise Dearman and Sophie-Louise Dann, alongside performers that had been cast in Cinderella – Matthew Blaker, Julie Yammanee and Georgie Buckland. Buckland was due to make her stage debut in the titular role after being found through an open call.

Also joining are Joel-Harper Jackson (Little Women), Laura Harrison (Parade) and Simbi Akande (Putting It Together), as well as Any Dream Will Do's Keith Jack.

The venue's artistic director, Joseph Houston, said: "It has been important for us as a venue to stay engaged with our wonderful and loyal audiences and supporters. Since closing we have had so much love and support from individuals and it has been the catalyst for us to continue to do what we know best and produce theatre, just in a very different way.

"We were so upset that we had to cancel our production of Cinderella as we had lined up the most incredible cast but we are thrilled that finally some of these talented performers will have the chance to be seen."

The cast will perform the songs at home, with the videos then being edited into a full concert.

The concert will be free to watch but the venue is asking for donations. The Hope Mill Theatre will be launching a crowdfunder to coincide with the event to help raise money for the venue.