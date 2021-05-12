HOME's outdoor A Midsummer Night's Dream reveals casting

Casting has been revealed for HOME's outdoor revival of Filter's hit version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Hamilton star Karl Queensborough will play Demetrius, with Queer as Folk's Carla Henry in the role of Titania. Harry Jardine is reprising the role of Oberon and playing Puck will be the show's director, Ferdy Roberts. Also appearing will be David Judge as Lysander, Misha Duncan-Barry as Helena, and Leah Walker as Hermia. Bottom is set to be played by a "surprise special guest".

Irish director, comedian, actor, voice actor and jazz musician Ed Gaughan will play Quince, with the band being completed by Chris Branch, Pascal Wyse and Alan Pagan.

The piece is directed by Sean Holmes and Roberts, with design by Hyemi Shin. Sound design and original music is by Tom Haines and Chris Branch, and the assistant director is Poppy Clifford.

Playing from 3 to 26 June at HOME's new outdoor venue HOMEground, the venue marks the return to live performances for the much-loved space.