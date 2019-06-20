Harriet Thorpe and Tim Flavin join Tracie Bennett in Mame musical revival

The full cast joining Tracie Bennett in the upcoming major professional revival of hit musical Mame has been revealed.

The revival will open at the Hope Mill Theatre Manchester on 28 September 2019 and run until 9 November, before touring to Northampton's Royal and Derngate (7 to 11 January 2020) and Salisbury Playhouse (21 to 25 January 2020).

Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous) will play Vera in the revival both in Manchester and on tour, and in Manchester will be joined by Olivier Award-winner Tim Flavin (On Your Toes) for the Hope Mill run of the show.

The classic 1960s musical has book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E Lee with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. It follows the life of the eccentric Mame Dennis as she has to take in her young nephew following the death of her brother.

Also cast in the piece are Chase Brown as Older Patrick, Grace Chapman as Gloria Upson, Lauren Chia as Pegeen Ryan, Soo Drouet as Mother Burnside/Madame Branislowski, Jessie May as Agnes Gooch, Hugh Osborne as Dwight Babcock, Lewis Rae as M Lindsay Woolsey, Pippa Winslow as Mrs Upson/Sally Cato, Benjamin Wong as Ito and Liam Wrate as Junior Babcock. Harry Cross, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson and Lachlan White will alternate the role of Young Patrick. Completing the cast are Jabari Braham, Aston Newman Hannington and India Thornton.

Mame has direction and choreography by Nick Winston, with musical direction by Alex Parker, set design by Philip Whitcomb, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Ben Harrison, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Emily and LJ Keston.