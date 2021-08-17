Grease 2021 tour first look photos released

First look photos have been released for the 2021 tour of Grease.

The Burger Palace Boys

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

The tour features Peter Andre as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine at certain venues, alongside Dan Partridge as Danny and Georgia Louise as Sandy, with Paul French as Kenickie and Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo.

Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

They are joined by Alex Christian as Doody, Josh Barnett as Roger, Inez Budd as Marty, Maeve Byrne as Jan, Marianna Neofitou as Frenchy, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch and Cristian Zaccarini as Sonny.

Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Also in the cast are Alishia-Marie Blake, Thea Bunting, Kevin O'Dwyer, Laura-Jane Fenney, Jacob Fisher, Elliot Gooch, Dom Hutcheson, Haroun al Jeddal, Kalisha Johnson, Hannah-Faith Marram, Matt Trevorrow and Jacob Young.

Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Grease was due to tour in 2020 but had to be postponed due to Covid-19. It is the first new production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical, which was turned into a hit 1978 film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, in 25 years. It had previously run in 2019.

Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the show has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and 2021 tour casting by Kay Magson CDG, with original tour casting by David Grindrod CDG.

Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine and the company

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Paul French (centre) as Kenickie and the Burger Palace Boys

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Maeve Byrne as Jan and Josh Barnett as Roger

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Maeve Byrne as Jan, Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo & Inez Budd as Marty

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Georgia Louise as Sandy, Marianna Neofitou as Frenchie, Inez Budd as Marty and Maeve Byrne as Jan

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Inez Budd as Marty

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Georgia Louise as Sandy

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Georgia Louise as Sandy

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Dan Partridge as Danny and Georgia Louise as Sandy

© Sean Ebsworth Barnes