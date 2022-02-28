Full cast for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tour announced

Full casting has been revealed for the upcoming tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Kicking off at Manchester Opera House on Wednesday 23 March, a variety of dates are on sale below.

Alexandra Burke (Narrator), Jason Donovan (Pharaoh) and Jac Yarrow (Joseph) will appear at the first three venues through to 23 April, with Donovan appearing at intermittent dates through to 29 October. Bobby Windebank will appear as the Pharoah at other venues.

Narrator favourite Linzi Hateley will appear from 24 May through to 12 September, with Burke then returning to the show.

The full company includes Erica Jayne Alden, Shane Antony-whitely, Natalie Bennyworth, Jabari Braham, Ben Brooker, Gemma Buckingham, Thalia Burt, Meg Darcy, Alexander Day, Tyler Ephraim, Iván Fernández González, Zac Frieze, Matt Gibson, Will Hawksworth, Samuel John-Humphreys, Claire Lander, Abbie Platts, Nathan Rigg, Rochelle Sherona, Samantha Shuma, Sam Stones and Holly Willock.

The young actors are Tommy Adams, Ava Belle Alexander, Hector Baldwin, Kelsey Balla, Zach Bent, Dylan Brooks, Mei Chiu, Esme Connolly, Hettie Connolly, Bryson Dekker, Phoebe Easom, Jax Fenner, Luca Foster-LeJeune, Max Garlick, Lola Green, Bella Harding, Luke Jury, Mateo Lechea, Naomi Lim, Ocean Monilal, Toryn O'Callaghan, Matilda O'Sullivan, Blythe Railton, Roxy Relf, Holly-Jade Roberts, Eden Rowe, Nandini Sharma, Poppy Mei Soon, Halle Stevens, Joshua Wahab, Buddy Way, Lili Whitehouse.